New leaders were appointed at the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Debrecen

Leadership assignments and appointments were handed over by the dean of the Faculty of Medicine on Monday. László Mátyus emphasized that the new directors and heads of departments must be in a changing health and higher education system, but he is confident that they are facing a successful period.

Glory and sacrifice to take on this task. We are now in a period we have not yet encountered. The two patient care units of the University of Debrecen, the entire structure of healthcare and higher education, are also being transformed. However, I think that regardless of the structure in which we operate, all problems can be solved with good human will.

emphasized László Mátyus, Dean of the Faculty of General Medicine.

In his speech, Zoltán Szabó, President of the Clinical Center, emphasized that there is close co-operation between the MSc and the Clinical Center, part of which is to try to agree on all appointments of heads of departments, heads of departments and clinical directors.

The management of the Clinical Center also considers high-level education and research to be very important. We believe that a unit can be effective if the same leader is at the forefront of education research and healing. We want to follow this principle in the future as well. The recent period has shown that there is a great need for cooperation. This is partly due to the fact that the University of Debrecen has achieved one of the most outstanding results in the country in the fight against the coronavirus epidemic

pointed out Zoltán Szabó, President of the DE Clinical Center.

At Monday’s solemn event, the deputy deans, institute directors and heads of departments of the MSc took over their appointments, as well as their associate professors and senior research associates at the Kenézy Villa.

