Changeable cloudy weather is expected during the week, with patches of mist and fog in the morning

Changeable cloudy weather is expected this week, patches of mist and fog may form in the morning, according to the national medium-term forecast of the National Meteorological Service.

Mostly cloudy skies are expected on Monday, but there may only be periodic breaks in the clouds. Scattered – more likely in the north – light rain and showers may fall. The south and south-westerly wind intensifies in some places, it even gets stronger in the Kisalföld, and there it turns to the north-west in the evening. The highest daytime temperature is likely to be between 9 and 14 degrees in the cloudier northeastern region, and between 15 and 22 degrees elsewhere.

On Tuesday, there will be areas and periods of weak and stronger clouds. Occasionally, light rain may occur, and patches of mist and fog may form in the morning. The northwest wind picks up at times. The temperature is expected to be between 2 and 14 degrees in the morning and between 16 and 24 degrees in the afternoon, it will be colder in the northeast.

On Wednesday, after the mist, fog patches and stratus clouds have dissipated, we can usually expect partly cloudy and sunny weather. Precipitation is not expected, but the southerly wind may pick up at times. The temperature will rise from 2.13 degrees in the morning to between 17 and 26 degrees, it will also be colder in the northeast.

On Thursday, after the morning mist, fog patches, and stratus clouds dissipate, the weather will be partly cloudy and sunny, and no precipitation is expected. In some places, the south and southwest wind may pick up from time to time. The minimum temperature is likely to be between 5 and 14, and the maximum between 22 and 28 degrees.

Variable cloudy weather is expected on Friday, usually with several hours of sunshine. Rather, a shower may develop only in the northeast, and the air movement will be mostly moderate. The air warms up from 8, to 15 degrees in the morning to between 22 and 28 degrees.

On Saturday, after the morning mist, fog patches, and stratus clouds have dissipated, mostly weakly cloudy, sunny weather is expected, without precipitation. The south and southwest wind will pick up in several places. The minimum temperature is between 8 and 15 degrees, and the maximum is between 22 and 28 degrees.

On Sunday, there may be areas and periods of weak and stronger clouds. Sporadic rain and drizzle may occur. Patches of fog may form in the morning. Air movement will be mostly moderate. They can measure 8, 15 degrees in the morning and 20, 27 degrees in the afternoon.

(MTI)

Photo: Frank Yvette