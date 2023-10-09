Debrecen remembered the Martyrs of Arad

Debrecen County Municipality organized a commemoration and wreath-laying on Friday on the occasion of the Memorial Day of the heroes of the 1848-49 War of Independence, our army generals executed on October 6, 1849, in Arad.

The ceremony began with the raising of Hungary’s flag and lowering it to half-mast on Kossuth Square, then the commemoration continued in the Honvéd Cemetery, at the Dying Lion Memorial, where Deputy Mayor István Puskás gave a speech.

Every year more and more of us are here on this day to bow our heads to our heroes. More and more of us feel this day as ours, and more and more of us feel our national community as ours. When we bow our heads to the martyrs today, we express how important it is to us to belong to the Hungarian nation and one of the Hungarian nation’s most important cohesive values, the cause of freedom, which is still a defining and guiding value of our lives today.

– Said István Puskás.

He emphasized that today we bow not only to the Martyrs of Arad but to all our predecessors who sacrificed their lives for the freedom of the Hungarian nation. – When we bow our heads to them, we confirm in the values for which they sacrificed their lives, and the confirmation can also be with us that this sacrifice was not in vain, he said.

Their sacrifice brought us the freedom we now live in, and it is our duty to carry on the values that were passed down to us. Not only October 6, but also October 23 proves to us that the desire for freedom cannot be eradicated from the Hungarian nation. An elemental unifying force of our nation that even the bloodiest retaliation cannot trample within us

– Underlined the deputy mayor.

The commemoration ended with the laying of a wreath on the József Nagysándor memorial plaque placed on the wall of recruitment office number 2 (Péterfia utca 58/A).

(Debrecen City Hall)