Hot air balloon endangered air traffic over Debrecen – who witnessed the incident?

The Traffic Police Department of the Debrecen Police Headquarters is conducting an investigation on suspicion of the misdemeanor of endangering air traffic through negligence. According to the investigation, a man carried out a flight with a hot air balloon and landed on Hősök Street in Debrecen on the evening of August 24, 2025.

Police are asking anyone who has information about the incident, or who witnessed the visibly irregular flight of the hot air balloon at another location, to report in person to the Traffic Police Department of the Debrecen Police Headquarters (149 Sámsoni Road, Debrecen), or by phone at +36 52 457 040 (available 24/7), the green number of Telefontanú at +36 80 555 111, or the free emergency number 112.