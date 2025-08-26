Hot air balloon makes emergency landing among residential buildings in Debrecen

No one was injured during the unusual landing, but power supply in the area was cut off for hours.

The hot air balloon, carrying six people on board, took off from near a motorway for a sightseeing flight. Everything was fine at takeoff, but after a while the wind changed direction and carried them toward the city, from which they could no longer escape. The pilot himself told this to RTL.

They attempted to land several times, and eventually managed to do so with a bump between houses. The passengers were unharmed, but locals were frightened by the sight. During descent, the balloon also touched a power line, causing a three-hour blackout in nearby homes.