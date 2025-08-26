Junior City Card: temporarily replaceable with a photo ID

According to information from educational institutions, registration for those newly eligible for the Junior Debrecen City Card (from September 1, 2025) is expected to begin in mid-September.

In light of this, DKV Debrecen Transport Company announced that until the end of October 2025, children entitled to a Junior Debrecen City Card pass but not yet in possession of the card may travel free of charge on scheduled services by presenting a photo ID proving their age (identity card/student card/passport).