Junior City Card: temporarily replaceable with a photo ID

Local News
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on Junior City Card: temporarily replaceable with a photo ID

According to information from educational institutions, registration for those newly eligible for the Junior Debrecen City Card (from September 1, 2025) is expected to begin in mid-September.

In light of this, DKV Debrecen Transport Company announced that until the end of October 2025, children entitled to a Junior Debrecen City Card pass but not yet in possession of the card may travel free of charge on scheduled services by presenting a photo ID proving their age (identity card/student card/passport).

Related Posts

A career choice exhibition is organized in Debrecen

Bácsi Éva

At least 35.000 people participated again in the 28th Budapest Pride March

Bácsi Éva

Favéd Kft. opens site

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *