Debrecen buses skip Kertváros stop due to asphalting

Asphalting works are being carried out on Böszörményi Road, in the area of the Kertváros stop in the direction of Segner Square.

Therefore, from Tuesday, August 26, 2025, 08:00 a.m. until the start of service on Wednesday, August 27, buses 14, 14Y, 15, 15G, 15H, 15Y, 15YH, 24, 24Y, 34, 34A, 35, 35A, 35Y, 35YA, 36, 36 and 61, running in the direction of Tégláskert Street/Széna Square/Bayk András Street/Inter Tan-Ker Zrt./Vincellér Street/Segner Square/Southern Industrial Park, will operate without stopping at Kertváros.