Eve Power Hungary Kft. appoints new managing director

Zhang Huanting has been appointed as the new managing director of Eve Power Hungary Kft., the company building a battery factory in Debrecen, the company informed MTI on Tuesday.

According to their statement, Zhang Huanting joined the company two years ago and has over ten years of experience in the industry, including involvement in the Debrecen project.

Quoting the new executive, they noted that in 2025, significant progress was made not only in the implementation of the investment but also in recruitment and community engagement activities.

They also reported that in March, the authorities issued the construction permit for the plant, allowing the company to begin structural work on the production halls in early April 2025, as planned.

Following test production phases, series production is scheduled to begin in 2027. During this phase, the company will manufacture advanced, reliable, and efficient cylindrical batteries for the BMW Group’s sixth-generation eDrive technology.

The Chinese company, the world’s ninth-largest battery manufacturer, announced in May 2023 that it would build its first European plant in Debrecen with an investment of approximately HUF 400 billion. The investment will create over a thousand new jobs.

Groundwork for the battery cell plant in the city’s northwestern industrial zone began at the end of 2023, and construction is expected to be completed by the end of 2025.

According to the plans, the factory will begin operations with one production line in 2026 and will gradually expand its capacity.

(MTI)

Picture: illustration.