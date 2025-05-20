ECHA launches revamped Classification and Labelling Inventory

ECHA’s redesigned Classification and Labelling (C&L) Inventory is now available in the Agency’s new chemicals database, ECHA CHEM.

The C&L Inventory includes information on more than 4 400 EU-level harmonised classifications and seven million classifications notified or included in REACH registrations. Altogether, the inventory includes data on around 350 000 substances.

The integration of classification and labelling information into ECHA CHEM follows the initial launch of the database in January 2024, which featured information on over 100 000 REACH registrations submitted by companies. The new inventory is designed to help users easily locate the classification with the highest agreement and to bring clarity on the source behind the classification information. It incorporates recent regulatory developments, such as the new CLP hazard classes and is built with stability and growth in mind.

In this first version, the classification information is accessible in a visual format per substance with complementary approaches, such as application programming interfaces (APIs), being explored in future releases.

Mercedes Viñas, Director of Submissions and Interaction, said:

“This is an important milestone in further developing a comprehensive database for all chemical data gathered by ECHA. The redesigned C&L Inventory comes with an enhanced user interface and simplifies access to classification information for users.”

Mike Rasenberg, Director of Hazard Assessment, added:

“Hazard classifications are the cornerstone of regulatory risk management of chemicals. The redesigned C&L inventory improves the clarity on the current and upcoming mandatory classifications harmonised at the EU level, helping companies to prepare and implement the required safety measures.”

Background



ECHA maintains the largest chemicals database in the European Union (EU), combining industry-submitted data with information generated through EU regulatory activities. ECHA CHEM is the solution for sharing the growing amount of information hosted by the Agency with the public.

The next step in the development of ECHA CHEM will be to include overviews of ECHA’s regulatory activities on chemicals and the decisions adopted on them under chemicals laws, such as the REACH restrictions. This will further enhance transparency and public access to chemical information.

(echa.europa.eu)