For the second time, Iranian students protested in Debrecen in solidarity

“On Saturday we, Iranians and non-Iranians gathered in front of the Kossuth statue. We wanted to show people in Iran that despite the government’s efforts to silence them, we hear their voices and are with them.

We gathered to cry out against the brutal injustice of the government in Iran. We demanded peace and justice.

One month ago, a 22-year-old woman in Tehran was arrested by the so-called Morality Police – A notorious organization under the name of Islam and Morality harasses women who they think do not have proper hair cover.

This young woman, Mahsa Amini, was killed by the police under custody.

This triggered a wave of country-wide peaceful protests, but the Iranian government’s response was brutal. Within weeks over 100 people were killed.

The protests are ongoing. Every day, Iranian people, from any gender, age, or religious background go to the streets and fight the government, and every day more people are killed.

The latest victim was a schoolgirl, Asra Panahi, who refused to chant in support of the government, instead, she chanted “Woman, Life, Freedom”. She was killed in the school.”

Photo: Nakisa Np