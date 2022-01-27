Three children were left half-orphaned in a family in Debrecen

Activists of the Fairy Circle Foundation have been alerted to another family in tragic conditions, the organization reported on its community page.

A mother with three children died in pain at a young age, and the association approached the father, who is now raising children aged 4, 6 and 10 alone, and the foundation provided them donations.

He didn’t ask help, but that is why we work to help where we are needed. That is why we had the opportunity to donate food, detergents and sweets

– can be read in the report of the Fairy Circle Foundation.

 

