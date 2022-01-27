Video summary of the renovation of the Csokonai Theater

László Papp, Mayor of Debrecen, has published the following video, which shows how the renovation works of the emblematic theater started and how it is progressing.

In early January, the mayor spoke about the Csokonai Theater being renovated inside and out: in addition to the exterior facade, the renovation of the ceilings and the replacement of the doors and windows, new mechanical elements are being installed, the electrical network is being replaced and the galleries are being rebuilt.

Previously, there were 500 seats in the building, of which only 350 were full-size, from which the entire stage could be seen. The conversion will create 600 permanent, full-fledged seats. The construction site was handed over to the contractor in September 2020, and the renovation is currently more than 40 percent complete, with work to be completed in 2023.

debreceninap.hu