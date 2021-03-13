Let’s talk! – An Event By Mental Health Committee of International Student Union

You will never know how you can make a difference in someone’s life unless you try. Maybe all we need is to start a conversation! Let’s talk!

Date: Tuesday (16th March) 7:00 pm

Venue: https://www.facebook.com/mhcisu

Join us in our Conversation Club, and let’s talk, this Tuesday, March 16th, at 7:pm!

During the past two years, the MHC, worked on creating a safe place for us international students, to come together and talk! Through the conversation club, we want to give the students a platform, where they can start a conversation, express their feelings, and talk about their bad and good experiences. A place where they can be free to talk about their mental health with no restrictions!

For more information, please read the attached form below, and make sure to fill it out if you wish to join!

*All the submitted answers will remain anonymous unless the participant will decide otherwise during the meeting. We want to maintain a safe environment for everyone, there are many people among us who want to talk or to listen to others but are not ready yet to share openly their own feelings, and it is important to respect that.

https://docs.google.com/…/1KZ…/edit…

*The Webex link will be published on the ISU page during the week.