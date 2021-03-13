Hungary Records 163 Covid Fatalities and 9,444 New Infections

Fully 163 patients, generally elderly with an underlying condition, died over the past 24 hours, and 9,444 new coronavirus infections were officially registered, while 1,293,414 people had received their first jab by Saturday, according to koronavirus.gov.hu.

The number of infections has risen to 507,627, while the death toll has increased to 16,790. The number of recoveries stands at 349,530. There are 141,307 active infections, while hospitals are caring for 8,897 Covid patients, 989 of whom are on ventilators.

Most infections have been registered in Budapest (96,594) and Pest County (68,460), followed by Győr-Moson-Sopron (29,288) Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén (28,690), and Hajdú-Bihar counties (27,768). The county least affected by the infection is Tolna (11,159).