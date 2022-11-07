Thick Fog May Cover the Eastern Part of the Country

On Monday, the morning will start with overcast, humid, and in some parts foggy weather, but the front coming from the northwest will break up the cloud cover, especially in the Transdanubia region, and the sun will come out for a few hours behind it, reports kiderül.hu.

In the eastern and southeastern parts of the country, however, the overcast, humid, foggy weather lasts all day long. Mainly in the Great Plains and in the northwest, there may also be light rain. After sunset, the tendency to fog increases rapidly. The National Meteorological Service also issued a first-level warning for the counties of Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén, Hajdú-Bihar and Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg due to the fog.

The southwest wind may pick up in some places, but the air movement will be weak or moderate in most of the country. The highest daytime temperature is between 9 and 15 degrees, we can expect higher values ​​in Western Transdanubia. Late evening 4, 10 degrees is likely.



24.hu

pixabay