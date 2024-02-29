Major works are taking place in downtown Debrecen

Bácsi Éva

The waterworks are conducting junction reconstruction works at several points in the city.

Debreceni Vízmű Zrt informs the public that on February 29, 2024 (Thursday) the water service will be interrupted in some parts of Debrecen due to the reconstruction works of the drinking water backbone pipe:

Sections Affected:
Kossuth Street (Batthyány – Burgundy)
Batthyány Street  (Kossuth – Saint Anna)

Debreceni Vízmű Zrt. informs that on March 1, 2024 (Friday), the water service will be suspended due to the replacement of a drinking water pipe: from 08.00 a.m. to 2.00 p.m.: Debrecen, Cserei Street affected properties.

There will be no water in Debrecen, on Piac Street

On March 2 (Saturday) in anticipation: from 08:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. water service will be suspended due to drinking water junction reconstruction works on Darabos Street from 3 to 11, (from Hunyadi János Street to Kalvin Square) and Kálvin tér 14 and 16.

 

