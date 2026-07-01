Flynas launches first-ever direct flights between Budapest and Riyadh

Saudi Arabian airline flynas launched its new direct service between Riyadh and Budapest on Wednesday, marking the first-ever nonstop air connection between Hungary and Saudi Arabia, Budapest Airport CEO Francois Berisot announced after the inaugural flight arrived.

The airline will operate the route three times a week—on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays—from early July until the end of September using Airbus A320neo aircraft.

Berisot noted that the Riyadh route is the fourth new intercontinental destination added to Budapest Airport’s network this year, following the launch of services to Philadelphia, Toronto, and Seoul.

He said the new connection would strengthen links between Central Europe and the Middle East, opening new opportunities for tourism, trade, and investment. Passengers will also gain easier access to other destinations in Saudi Arabia, as well as onward connections to India, Ethiopia, and Pakistan via Riyadh.

Majid bin Abdulaziz Al-Abdal, Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Hungary, described the new route as a milestone in relations between the two countries. He said it would deepen economic and cultural ties while supporting the kingdom’s Vision 2030 economic development strategy.

He added that Hungary’s strategic location, competitive economy, and favorable business environment create new opportunities for bilateral trade, making it easier for Hungarian companies to enter Gulf markets and for Saudi investors to access both Hungarian and wider European markets.

Sultan Al-Khaldi, flynas Sales Director, said the airline’s goal is not only to connect two cities but also to strengthen the relationship between the two countries and their people.

He highlighted that flynas offers connections to several destinations within Saudi Arabia, including Jeddah, Medina, and Dammam, providing passengers with additional international travel options.

Al-Khaldi also noted that the airline currently operates a fleet of 74 aircraft, with plans to expand it to around 260 aircraft by 2030, including additional Airbus A320neo and Airbus A330neo models.

He thanked Budapest Airport and its partners for their cooperation and said the airline expects strong passenger demand in both directions. In addition to passenger travel, the new Budapest–Riyadh route is also expected to support the growth of air cargo traffic.

In response to questions from MTI, flynas representatives said the seasonal service will offer around 15,000 seats on the Budapest–Riyadh route through the end of September. They added that the direct flight reduces travel time between the two capitals to approximately 4.5 hours. Preparations for launching the route began in late 2024.

In Central Europe, flynas also operates direct flights to Vienna, Prague, and Kraków.

(MTI)