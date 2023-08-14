Heat Wave to Arrive – Temperature May Go Up to 35 Degrees

Warm air flows over our region from the southwest and south. Temperatures will be above normal for this time throughout the week. On Tuesday and Saturday afternoon, the temperature can hit even 35 degrees.

Clear weather is expected on Monday, with only a few cumulus clouds in the sky. There will be no precipitation. The southerly wind may pick up in the Kisalföld, but the air movement will remain rather moderate elsewhere. The highest daytime temperature is between 29 and 34 degrees. 18, 23 degrees are likely in the late evening.

On Tuesday, sunny weather is expected, with cumulus and veil clouds. Cumulonimbus formation may be stronger in the southeast from the evening. Precipitation during the day is not yet likely. In the evening and at night, mainly in the south and southeast, there may be showers and thunderstorms. In the Fertő area, the southeast wind can sometimes pick up. The temperature rises from 10, 19 degrees in the morning to between 29 and 35 degrees in the afternoon.

On Wednesday, sunny weather is likely, with cumulus and veil clouds. Showers and thunderstorms may occur in some places. For the most part, the air movement remains moderate. The minimum temperature is expected to be between 11 and 19 degrees, and the maximum value between 29 and 34 degrees.

On Thursday, we can expect cloudy and sunny weather. Showers and thunderstorms may occur in places. In some places, the northeast wind may pick up from time to time. The minimum temperature is likely between 11 and 19 degrees, and the maximum between 29 and 34 degrees.

On Friday, we can expect sunny weather with cumulus and veil clouds. A few showers and thunderstorms may occur. Air movement will be moderate. The air warms up from 12 or 20 degrees in the morning to between 29 and 34 degrees.

On Saturday, we can expect sunny weather with cumulus and veil clouds. Occasional showers and thunderstorms may occur. For the most part, the air movement remains moderate. The temperature rises from 13.21 degrees in the morning to between 29 and 35 degrees in the afternoon.

