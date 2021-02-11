Temperature May Drop Below -20 Temperature During the Next Few Days

Temperature may drop below -20 Celsius in the northern part of the country.

According to the weather forecast, significant rainfall is not expected in the next few days, sunshine will take over the of snow and rain, however, the air will cool down at night, hard frosts are expected, especially in the northern counties.

Temperature can drop below -10 degrees in many places on Friday and Saturday mornings, but mainly in windless, valleys covered with thicker snow. In those places, temperature may drop below -20 Celsius.

OMSZ issued a second-degree orange warning to Nógrád and Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén counties due to the extreme cold, and a yellow warning is valid in Heves county. In addition, in the northeast, strong wind can still cause snowstorms, so there is a warning in Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén and Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg counties, too.

In most places, temperatures remain below zero during the day. There is a good chance that Lake Balaton may freeze as well. By Sunday, the frost will soften a bit, but the cold weather will remain.

idokep.hu

pixabay