Hens Slaughtered at Central Hungary Farm After Bird Flu Identified

Hungarian food safety authority Nébih on Thursday said had slaughtered 101,000 laying hens at a farm in Kerékegyháza, in central Hungary, after bird flu was identified there.

The authorities have also set up a 3km protection zone around the site as well as a 10km surveillance zone. Nébih said migrating birds continued to pose a heightened threat to poultry. It has asked farmers to keep their farms covered up and observe epidemiological regulations. The chief veterinary officer has informed partner countries about the new cases. Last Wednesday, the authority reported that bird flu had been reported from turkey farms in Komárom-Esztergom County, in northern Hungary.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay