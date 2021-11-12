Coronavirus – 116 Patients Died and 8370 New Infections Were Found in Hungary

116 patients have died and another 8,370 coronavirus infections have been found in Hungary, koronavirus.gov.hu ​​reported on Friday. They added that so far 5,992,142 people have been vaccinated in Hungary, 5,768,941 of whom have received the second dose and 1,527,000 have already received the third dose of the vaccine.

According to the government portal, the number of infected people in Hungary increased to 939,784. 31,867 people died and the number of people recovered rose to 818,336. The number of active infections is 89,581. The hospital cares for 5,147 coronavirus patients, 509 of whom are on ventilators. There are 47,575 people in official house quarantine, the number of samples is 7,752,519. They highlighted that the country is in the ascending branch of the fourth wave of the epidemic, the most at risk are the unvaccinated, so they are asked to vaccinate themselves as soon as possible. Less than one percent of vaccinees become ill, and the course of the disease is generally much milder in vaccinees. It was pointed out that anyone who received the previous vaccine more than four months ago was advised to receive a third booster dose, because the protection that develops after the vaccination – for all vaccines – weakens after a few months.

Between November 22nd and 28th vaccination action weeks are organized at hospital vaccination points; that week, unvaccinated people can even be vaccinated without prior registration and appointment. In this case, they will be registered on site and vaccinated on a first-come, first-served basis. Those who have previously registered online will still be advised to make an appointment, whether they want to receive their first or missed second or third vaccination, they added. It was recalled that mask wear on public transport is mandatory again from November, and employers may require vaccination of their workers to increase vaccination.



Vaccination is expected in the public sector, and mayors can decide on it. Companies that require vaccination for their employees can also request vaccines from county vaccination teams, in which case occupational physicians can also have the vaccination written, they wrote. It was also reported that the majority of the Hungarian population has registered for vaccination and those who have not yet received it can still do so on the website www.vakcinainfo.gov.hu. After registration, it is possible to book an appointment at the GP and on the Internet at www.eeszt.gov.hu. In the appointment book, anyone with a valid registration can book an appointment for the vaccination – the first, the missed second and the third vaccination. According to the site map, Budapest (166,385) and Pest County (129,765) have the highest number of infections. This is followed by Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén (57,603), Hajdú-Bihar (50,196) and Győr-Moson-Sopron counties (48,776). The county least affected by the infection is still Tolna, with 19,595 infected.

MTI

pixabay