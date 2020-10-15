Banking sector liquidity rose in September

Forint liquidity of Hungary’s banking sector rose in September from a month earlier, which was mainly reflected in an increase in the average stock of credit institutions’ preferential deposits with the National Bank of Hungary, the NBH said in a report.

According to preliminary data the average stock of overnight deposits including preferential ones rose by 162.8 billion forints to 930.9 billion. The average stock of one-week deposits fell by 36.3 billion forints to 2,246.2 billion. The average stock of central government deposits was up by 492.4 billion forints at 2,151.6 billion in September. The stock stood at 2,784 billion forints at the end of the month, up from 1,906 billion.

MTI