Twenty Percent of Hospital Beds to Be Released From Monday for Coronavirus Patients

Magyar Hang obtained the letter written to the hospital directors by Miklós Kásler, Minister of Human Resources. He instructed 20 percent of hospital beds to be emptied, a measure like this was taken at the peak of the third wave of the epidemic.

According to the letter, 12,093 beds should be provided for patients with severe coronavirus disease. Ten percent of these places, 1,209 beds, should be available in the intensive care units. The release of beds will apply to seven hospitals in Budapest and 23 in the countryside, these are the Covid hospitals and are due to start on 15th November. An important point of the current instruction is that from this date, interventions that do not require immediate medical attention should be postponed or screening will stop again.

The president of the Hospital Association, Andrea Ficzere, has already spoken to Inforadio about the measures. The goal, however, is not to leave a cancer patient without care.

Minister Gergely Gulyás said in the government information on Thursday that the number of available hospital beds, ventilators and medical staff was “ample”. He did not reveal what data would be subject to further restrictions.

telex.hu

pixabay