We will still have a nice sunny day today, but the real autumn weather will come tomorrow

Until late afternoon on Tuesday, we expect a lot of sunshine across the country, with no rainfall. From late in the afternoon, the clouds increase from the west and south-west, and a downpour also forms in the foothills of the Alps. The southeast wind may strengthen. A series of pleasant days bids farewell in late summer weather between 22 and 27 degrees.

On Wednesday, the clouds will increase to overcast, and more and more rain, showers and thunderstorms are expected from the south-west. There may be a lot of rain in Transdanubia and the central landscapes. There will be only sporadic rainfall in the North East. It is between 11-15 ° C, but in the North East the temperature is around 20 degrees.

There is a view of overcast, gray autumn weather on Thursday, with heavy rain and showers in many places. The air will be damp and misty in spots. There may be less rainfall in the North East. Temperatures range from 11 to 20 degrees – again, it may be warmer weather in the North East.

Cloudy, rainy weather will remain on Friday. Although in smaller quantities, the rain still originates in several places. In the afternoon, clouds may decrease somewhat from the north, northeast. Values between 10 and 17 degrees can only be measured. The north-east wind remains brisk.

