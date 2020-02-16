According to the Hungarian Meteorology Service, sunny weather continues in the next few days. However, in some regions of the country, rain and even snow are expected.

Monday morning will be foggy; the afternoon is expected to be sunny and windy. The lowest temperatures will be around -3 and 8 Celsius degrees and the highest will be between 10-18 Celsius degrees.

Tuesday is expected to be sunny. At night, the temperatures will be between 2-9 Celsius degrees, while during the day, there will be 9-15 Celsius degrees.

Rain and wind are expected on Wednesday. The lowest temperatures will be between -3 and 4 Celsius degrees and the highest will be around 8-12 Celsius degrees.

Thursday will be sunny; however, in some regions of the country, rain and even snow are expected. At night, there will be -3 and 3 Celsius degrees, while during the day, the temperatures will be around 6-11 Celsius degrees.

Friday is expected to be sunny. The lowest temperatures will be around -5 and 5 Celsius degrees and the highest will be between 4 and 10 Celsius degrees.

Saturday will be rainy and windy. At night, the temperatures will be around -4 and 1 Celsius degrees, while during the day, 6-12 Celsius degrees are expected.

Sunday will also be rainy and windy. The lowest temperatures will be between 3-8 Celsius degrees and the highest will be around 9-15 Celsius degrees.

Source: mti.hu