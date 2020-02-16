Aquaticum Sauna World, 17-23 February

Program of the Aquaticum Sauna World for 17-23 February

17 February, Monday – Sauna masters: Tímea Végh, Sándor Végh and Alexandra Cseke (Tickets: 300 HUF/program/person)

18.00: Relax

18.40: Epic dream

19.20: Viking session

18 February, Tuesday – Sauna masters: Éva Boldog and Donát Szűcs (Tickets: 300 HUF/program/person)

18.00: Relax

18.40: Calming aromas

19.20: Good night!

19 February, Wednesday – Sauna masters: Kata Szathmári, Gábor Tapolcai and Anikó Tapolcai (Tickets: 300 HUF/program/person)

18.00: Relax

18.40: Invigorating scents

19.20: Good night!

20 February, Thursday – WOMEN ONLY! (Tickets: 300 HUF/program/person)

18.00: Relax

18.40: Chef Academy

19.20: Herbs

21 February Friday – Sauna masters: Éva Boldog and Alexandra Cseke (Tickets: 300 HUF/program/person)

18.00: Relax

18.40: Spicy scents

19.20: Good night!

22 February, Saturday – Tickets: 400 HUF/program/person

11:00 Mester szauna Good morning Debrecen! Kata Szathmári,

Alexandra Cseke,

Imre Bana
13:00 Gőzkabin Herbal peeling
16:00 Mester szauna Smoke and relax
17:00 Mester szauna Island of calmness
18:00 Mester szauna Invigorating scents
19:00 Mester szauna Good night Debrecen…

23 February, Saturday – Tickets: 400 HUF/program/person

11:00 Mester szauna Good morning Debrecen! Éva Boldog,

Alexandra Cseke,

Donát Szűcs
13:00 Gőzkabin Herbal peeling
16:00 Mester szauna Smoke and relax
17:00 Mester szauna Island of calmness
18:00 Mester szauna Invigorating scents
19:00 Mester szauna Good night Debrecen…

 

