Aquaticum Sauna World, 17-23 February

Program of the Aquaticum Sauna World for 17-23 February
17 February, Monday – Sauna masters: Tímea Végh, Sándor Végh and Alexandra Cseke (Tickets: 300 HUF/program/person)
18.00: Relax
18.40: Epic dream
19.20: Viking session
18 February, Tuesday – Sauna masters: Éva Boldog and Donát Szűcs (Tickets: 300 HUF/program/person)
18.00: Relax
18.40: Calming aromas
19.20: Good night!
19 February, Wednesday – Sauna masters: Kata Szathmári, Gábor Tapolcai and Anikó Tapolcai (Tickets: 300 HUF/program/person)
18.00: Relax
18.40: Invigorating scents
19.20: Good night!
20 February, Thursday – WOMEN ONLY! (Tickets: 300 HUF/program/person)
18.00: Relax
18.40: Chef Academy
19.20: Herbs
21 February Friday – Sauna masters: Éva Boldog and Alexandra Cseke (Tickets: 300 HUF/program/person)
18.00: Relax
18.40: Spicy scents
19.20: Good night!
22 February, Saturday – Tickets: 400 HUF/program/person
|11:00
|Mester szauna
|Good morning Debrecen!
|Kata Szathmári,
Alexandra Cseke,
Imre Bana
|13:00
|Gőzkabin
|Herbal peeling
|16:00
|Mester szauna
|Smoke and relax
|17:00
|Mester szauna
|Island of calmness
|18:00
|Mester szauna
|Invigorating scents
|19:00
|Mester szauna
|Good night Debrecen…
23 February, Saturday – Tickets: 400 HUF/program/person
|11:00
|Mester szauna
|Good morning Debrecen!
|Éva Boldog,
Alexandra Cseke,
Donát Szűcs
|13:00
|Gőzkabin
|Herbal peeling
|16:00
|Mester szauna
|Smoke and relax
|17:00
|Mester szauna
|Island of calmness
|18:00
|Mester szauna
|Invigorating scents
|19:00
|Mester szauna
|Good night Debrecen…