Zsuzsi Forest Railway celebrates its 144th anniversary with a magical Star Train night

The Zsuzsi Forest Railway will celebrate its 144th anniversary with a special Star Train event on Saturday, 18 July 2026. Visitors are invited to enjoy a unique evening journey where the charm of the historic railway meets the beauty of the night sky.

“Reserve your seat, look up at the stars, and let the train take you on an unforgettable nighttime adventure, where the infinite universe takes center stage,” the DKV invitation says.

Departure times

From Ruyter Street: 7:00 p.m.

From Hármashegyalja: 10:30 p.m.

Programme

8:00–10:30 p.m. – Craft fair at the Nature House, featuring minerals and gemstones

8:00–10:30 p.m. – István Fekete Memorial Room exhibition

8:00–10:30 p.m. – Diorama exhibition at the Nature House

8:00–10:30 p.m. – Pony rides

8:15–8:30 p.m. – Discover the fascinating world of owls

8:30–9:15 p.m. – Guided forest walk through the nighttime woods

9:15–10:20 p.m. – Stargazing in the meadow beside the open-air stage, featuring a presentation by an astronomer from the Agóra Science Experience Centre, exploring the wonders of the night sky

Throughout the event, a buffet next to the Nature House will offer snacks, sweets, and refreshments for visitors.

Tickets are available online.