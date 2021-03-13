Hungary Records 130 Covid Fatalities, 9,011 New Infections

Fully 130 patients, generally elderly with an underlying condition, died over the past 24 hours, and 9,011 new coronavirus infections were officially registered, while 1,229,827 people had received their first jab by Thursday, koronavirus.gov.hu said.

The number of infections has risen to 498,183, while the death toll has increased to 16,627. The number of recoveries stands at 346,904. There are 134,652 active infections, while hospitals are caring for 8,718 Covid patients, 949 of whom are on ventilators. Fully 48,677 people are in official home quarantine, while the number of tests carried out has increased to 3,992,790. Most infections have been registered in Budapest (94,770) and Pest County (66,969), followed by Győr-Moson-Sopron (28,666) Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén (28,110), and Hajdú-Bihar counties (27,320). The county least affected by the infection is Tolna (10,996).

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay