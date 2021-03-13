LMP Calls on Government to Vaccinate Teachers, Social Workers

The opposition LMP party has called on the government to “make corrections” to the vaccination plan, prioritising the inoculation of teachers and social care workers.

LMP co-leader Máté Kanász-Nagy told an online press conference the vaccination plan was “scant on details and flawed”. It is still unclear “who will be vaccinated and when” and workers of essential institutions were being left to wait, he said. Kanász-Nagy added that schools, kindergartens and social care facilities — places where members of the community congregated — were virus hot spots. Teachers should be inoculated during the school lockdowns between March 8 and April 7, he said. Similarly, although all social sector employees are on the frontline of the protection efforts, only employees of residential homes have been vaccinated, Kanász-Nagy said. The LMP politician also called on the government to raise wages in the sector and to expand the 500,000 forint (EUR 1,360) salary supplement granted for health-care workers last year to the social services sector. Meanwhile, Kanász-Nagy called on the public to accept the vaccine when offered as the only way to stop the pandemic.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay