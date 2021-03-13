DK: Wage Subsidies in Hungary Lowest in EU

Hungarians received the lowest level of wage subsidies in the European Union last year, the deputy leader of the opposition Democratic Coalition (DK) told an online press conference.

Referring to a recent European study, László Varju, who is also head of parliament’s budget committee, said that while in Croatia every other employee had received a central wage subsidy, and in Austria this applied to every third employee, Hungary was “at the very bottom of the list”. Varju insisted that the Hungarian government had “failed to manage the crisis” and had “left Hungarians behind”. He said DK demanded that the government reimburse small and medium-sized firms 80% of their revenues lost in 2020 and 80% of wages to laid-off employees.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay