Budget to Support Economy Protection, Investments, Job Creation

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán met officials of the finance ministry and its agencies to discuss this year’s budget and a draft for next year, his press chief said.

At the meeting held at the ministry, Orbán said that “the focus of assets used for crisis management continues to be on job creation”. He repeated his earlier pledge that the government would create as many jobs as are eliminated due to the coronavirus epidemic. Both years’ budgets and the government’s economy protection action plan will serve that purpose, with special regard to central assistance to job creation, investments and development programmes, providing wage subsidies to employees, tax cuts to promote job retention and subsidised loans to entrepreneurs, as well as the reintroduction of 13th month pensions, press chief Bertalan Havasi quoted the prime minister as saying.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay