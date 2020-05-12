Further Eight Die, 3,284 Registered Cases in Hungary

A further eight people, all of whom had underlying illnesses, have died in Hungary in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of fatalities to 421, while the number of registered coronavirus infections has increased by 21 to 3,284, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Monday morning.

Fully 958 patients have recovered. Currently 782 coronavirus patients are hospitalised, 42 of whom are on ventilators. The number of people under official home quarantine is 10,955. The number of tests carried out stands at 112,165.

The website noted that the aim now is to resume normal life gradually and according to a strict schedule, so full restrictions still apply in the most heavily infected areas, Budapest and Pest County. Elsewhere, physical distancing and a variety of other rules still apply. Budapest still stops the list of registered infections (1,587 people), followed by Pest County (438) and Fejér County (333). Vas County has the fewest (14) infections in Hungary.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay