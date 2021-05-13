Hungary Records 96 Covid Fatalities, 905 New Infections

Fully 96 patients, generally elderly with co-morbidities, died over the past 24 hours, while 905 new infections were registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Wednesday.

So far 4,391,794 people have received a first jab, while 2,599,041 have been fully vaccinated. The number of active infections has declined to 172,456, while hospitals are treating 2,974 Covid patients, 361 of whom need respiratory assistance. There are 18,872 people in official quarantine, while 5,560,617 tests have been officially carried out. Since the first outbreak, 793,784 infections have been registered, while fatalities have risen to 28,888. Fully 592,440 people have made a recovery. So far, most infections have been registered in Budapest and Pest County, followed by the counties of Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén, Győr-Moson-Sopron and Hajdú-Bihar.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay