Hungary Records 95 Covid Deaths, 3,361 New Infections

Altogether 95 patients died of a Covid-related illness during the past 24 hours, while 3,361 new coronavirus infections were registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Thursday.

So far 6,262,698 people have received a first jab, while 5,978,673 have been fully vaccinated. Fully 3,170,694 Hungarians have received a booster jab. The number of active infections went down to 107,420, while hospitals are treating 3,697 Covid-19 patients, 342 of whom need respiratory assistance. Since the first outbreak, 1,253,055 infections have been registered, while the number of fatalities has risen to 39,104. Fully 1,106,531 people have made a recovery.

hungarymatters.hu