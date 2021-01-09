Szijjártó Inaugurates Honorary Consulate in Croatia

Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó inaugurated a Hungarian House and an honorary consulate in Croatia’s port city of Rijeka.

The roughly 500 Hungarians living in the area, the large number of Hungarian tourists who regularly visit the city as well as the importance of the port of Rijeka for the Hungarian economy were key factors in the government’s decision to reopen the consulate, Szijjártó said. The relationship between Hungary and Croatia is based on a shared heritage, an 800-year friendship and mutual respect, the minister said, adding that the two countries were keen to continue developing their ties in the future. Croatia is the second most important investment destination for Hungarian businesses, Szijjártó said. In spite of the pandemic, the bilateral trade volume in the first ten months of 2020 exceeded 2 million euros, he added.

