Cecília Müller ordered a second-degree heat alarm

Cecília Müller, the national chief medical officer, issued a heat alarm on Saturday due to the expected heat in the coming days.

In a joint statement sent to the MTI on Thursday, the National Center for Public Health (NNK) and the National Directorate General for Disaster Management (OKF) wrote that the chief physician had ordered his second-degree measure from 0 a.m. to midnight on Tuesday.

They emphasized that high heat also puts a strain on the healthy body, it can cause health complaints, discomfort and deconcentration in anyone. Young children, the elderly and those with cardiovascular disease are particularly at risk.

They also suggested that motorists drive carefully because the heat can also have an adverse effect on them. And those on the waterfront, especially after sunbathing, should cool off before going into the water, not jumping into the water with a heated body.

It is also important to pay attention to increased water drinking. However, drinking coffee, alcohol, soft drinks with a high caffeine and sugar content, and fatty foods should be avoided.

Care was taken not to leave children or animals in the car. If someone has left a child or animal in a car, call the 112 emergency number, they added. Also, do not leave disinfectants, thinners, paints, lighters in the car, as these can also ignite in high heat.

They added: If possible, stay out of the sun between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., and protect yourself from sunburn with appropriate clothing and sunscreen. Whoever can, stay in the shade in an air-conditioned room, avoid strenuous physical work during the hottest hours.

The list of air-conditioned rooms available to anyone will be available on the Disaster Management website from Friday, they added.

The joint statement of the NNK and the OKF also highlighted that in warm weather, the vegetation also dries out faster and ignites more easily.

“In a forest, a fire should only be lit at a designated fire site, even if there is no fire ban imposed,” it was written.

The National Meteorological Service reminded on its Facebook page on Thursday that the first heat wave of the year is coming this weekend.

On Fridays, the average daily temperature may be around 25 degrees Celsius or higher, most likely in the Little Plain, the wider area of ​​the capital, and the Northern Great Plain, but elsewhere it will mostly be around 23-24 degrees. And in the coming days, heat is expected in an increasing area.

According to the forecast, the air can warm up to 35 degrees during the day on weekends, and in some places even the minima will be above 20 degrees.

There are different criteria for warning the national chief physician and the National Meteorological Service about heat. The national chief medical officer may order three degrees.

The first degree is the warning sign, which indicates that the average daily temperature reaches or exceeds 25 degrees for one day. The second stage is the alarm if the average temperature is expected to reach or exceed 25 degrees for at least three consecutive days. The alert also indicates that high daily average temperatures pose an environmental health risk that justifies warning the health care system, municipalities, and regularly informing the population during a heat wave.

The tertiary indication of the national chief medical officer is the heat alarm. This is conditional on the daily average temperature being forecast to reach 27 degrees for at least three consecutive days. According to the relevant government decree, this is an exceptional weather situation and also justifies the imposition of emergency measures.

