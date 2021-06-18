The cornerstone of a four-star hotel was laid in Debrecen

A four-star, 155-room business hotel is being built in the center of Debrecen, the cornerstone of the HUF 8.2 billion investment was laid in the city of Civic on Thursday.

At the event, Gergely Gulyás, the head of the Prime Minister’s Office, spoke about the difficult period behind us due to the coronavirus epidemic, but it also showed that tourism was able to survive even when it could not or could hardly function.

The government has tried to support this sector by paying wages, and now there are companies that see a perspective in the development of tourism in the next period, the minister said.

Gyula Szucs, Chairman and CEO of the builder Bajcsy-Invest Ltd., which owns Szinorg Universal Zrt., said the hotel is the construction of the first international hotel industry brand, the Mercure displayed in Debrecen, which in terms of the number of units in Europe is the largest mid-range hotel chain.

