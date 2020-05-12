Tungsram Partners With Ambulance Service to Test UVC Lights That Kill Microorganisms

Hungarian lighting company Tungsram is partnering with the National Ambulance Service (OMSZ) to test ultraviolet germicidal irradiation lights it has developed.

OMSZ chief Gábor Csató said the UVC lights will be used to kill viruses and bacteria in ambulances between trips. Ten OMSZ ambulances will be outfitted with the lights in the initial test run, he added. Tungsram chairman-CEO Jörg Bauer said the company is turning some of its innovative production experience toward developing and manufacturing equipment necessary during the coronavirus pandemic. He added that few countries in the world have such a unified, modern and innovative ambulance service as Hungary’s.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay