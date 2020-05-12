Construction sector contracts just 3-5%

Economy National
Kurucz JuditLeave a Comment on Construction sector contracts just 3-5%

Hungary’s construction sector declined and annual 3-5% in the year to date, according to data compiled by industry association EVOSZ, well under the 15-20% decline for construction companies across the European Union estimated by the European Construction Industry Federation (FIEC), EVOSZ said.

 

Last week’s review showed order stock down 18-20% from a year earlier, making the decline in new orders the biggest concern for the sector, it added.
The association noted that the number of public procurements for construction projects Jan. 1-May 6 came to just 999, with a value of 498.6 billion forints, down from 1,489 projects with a value of 509.8 billion in the same period a year earlier.

 

MTI

Related Posts

Fuel prices to rise

Kurucz Judit

Bp Mayor: Residents deserve to know infection figures

Kurucz Judit

Hungary Countryside Shows Signs of Normalcy as Restrictions Ease

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *