The new escalators at the Keleti Railway Station were handed over on May 1st, and are no longer working

The new passenger center of the Keleti railway station was handed over on the first of May, and both escalators leading down there – or, if you prefer, up there – have already stopped working, writes 444.hu.

MÁV told Telex, which was the first to inquire into the matter, that the operation of both stairs had been halting for days. Thus, they were transformed into standing stairs. In this case, an investigation was also launched against the contractor.

The renovation, which enabled problem-free operation for several days, started in March 2021. The fortunate feature of the case is that MÁV does not have to blame someone else, as the reconstruction of the railway station was carried out with its own investment.

