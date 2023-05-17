Here is the first video about the bear in Bükk in Hungary

A bear may have been roaming in the Bükki National Park for weeks, and now it was caught on video, writes HVG.

Wildlife cameras installed in Bükkalja have recorded the presence of bears several times in the past few weeks. Now the Directorate of the Bükki National Park has also posted a video of the bear, who was named Mihály:

Hikers in the Bükk forests should pay close attention and, for their own safety, follow the rules of behavior issued by the Bükk National Park Board:

If we walk in the forest, we should do so on designated tourist paths!

Avoid opaque thickets!

If it is not necessary, do not go into the forest between sunset and sunrise!

Let’s make it clear to the bears that we are approaching: don’t walk idly by!

Let’s talk together!

When walking alone, use a device that makes noise: for example, a bell or a radio!

Don’t use headphones!

If you happen to meet the bear and the animal has not noticed you, then move away from the scene as quietly as possible, keeping an eye on the bear and backing away!

If the bear stands on two legs, it does so for better orientation.

If the bear notices, don’t try to distract it!

Don’t look him in the eye!

Don’t turn your back on him!

Don’t try to run away, because he’s faster than you!

In the event of a car encounter, do not leave the vehicle!

Don’t feed it!

Do not try to take close-up photos (e.g. selfies)!

If the bear ventures closer, do not provoke it or make sudden movements!

In the case of dog walking and hunting with a dog, keep in mind that a dog fleeing from a bear will run back to the owner for protection, followed by the attacking bear.

Do not bring food with a strong smell!

Don’t take canned fish and sweetened condensed milk with you!

Let’s not leave behind the rest of the food, nor its packaging material!

If possible, pack the leftovers as odor-free as possible, and take them with you!

When camping, hang the edge on a tree far from the tent!

Forest cycling increases the risk of a surprise encounter!

If anyone sees the bear, they are asked to report it to the National Park Board at +36 30 861-3808.