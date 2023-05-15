A brown bear has been spotted in Northern Hungary, tourists are in danger

A brown bear was spotted on Saturday in the operational area of the Aggtelek National Park Directorate, in the area of the southern border of the national park, between the settlements of Kánó and Felsőtelekes, the national park directorate announced on its social media page to inform tourists about the impending danger.

The animal was photographed by a wildlife camera placed on a spreader, they wrote. They added that the wandering bears that occasionally come to the territory of Hungary like to visit the hunting facilities.

So far, there is no more information about the direction of movement of the animal spotted on Saturday, they wrote.

On Tuesday, Egererdő Zrt. wrote on its website that the wildlife cameras installed in Bükkalja have recorded the presence of a bear several times in recent weeks, therefore the company managing the assets of the state forests of Western Bükk asked everyone to be extra careful when traveling in the Bükk forest blocks for their own safety.

MTI

Picture: illustration.