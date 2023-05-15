Medical summer camp at the University of Debrecen

The Sántha Kálmán Vocational College of the University of Debrecen is once again organizing its summer camp for high school students interested in science. Students can apply for the free August program until May 30.



The camp will be held this year between August 21 and 31. The Sántha Kálmán Vocational College welcomes applications from students graduating in the next academic year who are interested in science, excel in the subjects of biology and chemistry/physics, and also wish to continue their studies in one of the majors of general medicine, dentistry or pharmacy.

Applications are accepted until May 30. The management of the technical college selects the participants from among the applicants, and the students are notified of the results by e-mail by June 15.

The purpose of the college’s summer camp is for high school students to gain an insight into the functioning of the General Medical, Dental and Pharmacy Faculties of the University of Debrecen, into the scientific work being carried out in the various institutes, in which they will be involved during the camp under the guidance of their tutor.

On the first two days, the students participate in joint theoretical lectures and exciting exercises, after which they can start work at the various institutes with the help of their tutors. In the afternoons and evenings, the college students organize various community programs and practical professional programs for the students. The camp ends with a mini-conference consisting of the students’ summary presentations.

Participation is free.

More information: santhanyaritabor@gmail.com.