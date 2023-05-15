The University of Debrecen received recognition from the University of Oradea

The University of Debrecen received an award in recognition of its decisive activity in the founding and development of the Partium Christian University. The award was received by György Kossa, chairman of the board of trustees of the Gróf Tisza István Foundation for the University of Debrecen, and Károly Pető, vice chancellor of the University of Debrecen, at a ceremony organized on the occasion of the thirtieth anniversary of the founding of the Oradea institution, writes unideb.hu.

The Christian University of Partium celebrates the anniversary of its foundation every year in May, on this occasion, the University Day was organized on May 11. The results of the last thirty years of the institution were summarized at the series of events.

At the anniversary ceremony, in addition to the honorary titles created by the University of Oradea, a prize for the Partium Christian University was presented, which is awarded every year to individuals and institutions that play a decisive role in the foundation and development of the university. This year, the recognition went to the University of Debrecen.

At the award ceremony, it was said that DE’s legal predecessor, Kossuth Lajos University, offered the cooperation of its own lecturers as part of the close working relationship and in order to promote the construction of the Hungarian university in Oradea, thereby providing significant help in starting and running new courses. Among these were the social work specialization, still completely new in Romania, the German language and literature course, and the English language and literature course. The University of Debrecen is also a strategic partner in local agricultural education, as it offers young people in the region the opportunity to study in their native language in the agricultural engineering bachelor’s degree. The cooperation that has existed for a long time extends to the further training of teachers in Oradea in Debrecen, as well as support for the acquisition of academic degrees.

On behalf of DE, György Kossa, chairman of the board of trustees of the István Gróf Tisza Foundation for the University of Debrecen, which maintains the University of Debrecen, and Károly Pető, general vice chancellor of DE, received the award from József Pálfi, rector of Oradea University, in the Amphitheater hall of the institution’s new building.

In his welcome speech, György Kossa emphasized that the close relationship with institutions across the border and the assistance needed for educational development and institutional operation can contribute to the scientific and economic development of the region.

– It is important to help the young people studying in Oradea continue their education, to support them in acquiring European-level knowledge. Supporting higher education in Oradea has always been an important goal for the University of Debrecen, as it is vital for the Hungarians living across the border that the young people there can thrive in their own homeland, and this requires a high-quality knowledge base. The University of Debrecen has also developed exemplary cooperation with historical churches, which further strengthens the existing close relationship with the University of Oradea, said the chairman of the board of trustees.

József Pálfi, the rector of the Christian University of Partium, emphasized that, based on the results so far, the decades-long partnership with the University of Debrecen is one of the most important supports in the current reform efforts of the Oradea institution, in the efforts aimed at modernizing the training offer.

Chancellor Zoltán Bács also took part in the event in Oradea, in addition to the General Vice-Chancellor and Chairman of the Board of Trustees.

In addition to the awards, plenary lectures were held at the festive event. The participants were able to learn about the latest viral therapies and research results, as well as the values and Hungarian heritage that help to preserve the Hungarian heritage in the region.