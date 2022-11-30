Christmas Concert at the University of Debrecen

The Cultural and Organizational Office of the Public Culture Secretariat of the University of Debrecen is organizing its year-end Christmas Concert, which has already become a tradition.



On Monday, December 5th, at 6:30 p.m., those interested are invited to the Liszt Hall of the Faculty of Music of the University of Debrecen, where associate professor Dr. Péter Lakatos, dean of the DE Faculty of Music, will give a speech to welcome the guests.

Program:

the Debrecen Symphonic Band, conductor: Gyula Bekker

MediChoir Student Choir of the University of Debrecen, conductor: Major Anett Fógel-Veres

Contributors: Kristóf Bánka on organ and Bálint Szabó on trumpet

the Monteverdi Chamber Choir of the University of Debrecen, conductors: Majors Ildikó Takács and István Pazár

Visiting the event is free.

pixabay