Debreceni Egyetem University Electronic Games

The Student Union of University of Debrecen organize an online gaming event called University Electronic Games for the first time.
Within the confines of UEG the participants can apply for 5 games:
1. League of Legends (5on5) (max 32 teams)
2. Valorant (5on5) (max 16 teams)
3. FIFA 21 PlayStation (max 32 participants) & Xbox (1on1) max 64 participants)
4. Hearthstone (1on1) (max 128 participants)
5. Chess – LiChess (1on1)
Registration at the link below:
http://dehok.unideb.hu/ueg
We will notify every participants in e-mail for further information after 6th of november.
The deadline of the registration: 6th of November, Friday 22:00 CET
Awards:
Chess:
1. – 20.000 Ft
2. – University hoodie
3. – University scarf
Fifa Xbox:
1. – 20.000 Ft
2. – University hoodie
3. – University scarf
Fifa PS:
1. – 20.000 Ft
2. – University hoodie
3. – University scarf
Heartstone:
1. – 20.000 Ft
2. – University hoodie
3. – University scarf
Valorant:
1. – 20.000 Ft x5
2. – University hoodie x5
3. – University scarf x5
LOL:
1. – 20.000 Ft x5
2. – University hoodie x5
3. – University scarf x5
Eligible for participation:
1. League of Legends (5on5) – At least 3 members from University of
Debrecen in the team. There can be 2 non-members.
2. Valorant (5on5) – At least 3 members from University of Debrecen in the
team. There can be 2 non-members.
3. FIFA 21 PlayStation & Xbox (1on1) – Only for members of the University of
Debrecen.
4. Hearthstone (1on1) – Only for members of the University of Debrecen.
5. Chess – LiChess (1on1) – Only for members of the University of Debrecen.
The whole event is online, every participants have to use their own equipment.