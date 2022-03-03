Meeting of the board of trustees of the foundation maintaining the university

Among other things, the amendments to the operating regulations concerning the foundation and the founding document of the University were approved by the members of the Board of Trustees of the Count István Tisza Foundation for the University of Debrecen at their meeting on 25 February.

The Board of Trustees of the István Gróf István Foundation for the University of Debrecen dealt with current issues concerning the University of Debrecen and the operation of the maintenance foundation at its next meeting on Friday.

The members of the Board discussed a total of fourteen agenda items, approved the planned budget proposal for 2022 to be submitted to the Senate of the University of Debrecen, and decided, among other things, to amend the accounting regulations, the procurement regulations and public procurement regulations, and strategic issues.

The members of the Board of Trustees were also informed about the international treaties adopted by the Senate of the University of Debrecen on January 27, and the Board also approved the amendments to Annex 10 of the Organizational and Operational Regulations of the institution and the DE organogram.

In addition to the members and secretary of the board of trustees of the foundation, the members of the supervisory board of the foundation, the auditor and the auditor were also present.

hirek.unideb.hu