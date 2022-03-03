Science that improves the quality of life – conference at the University of Debrecen

Bácsi Éva

Twenty-four lectures were given in three sections by the students of the Faculty of Health of the University of Debrecen and several partner institutions at the Scientific Student Conference. The event ranked the best scientific works that will be able to represent the faculty at the national competition.

A total of 24 talented young researchers presented their scientific work in three interdisciplinary sections. According to Móré Mariann, Dean of the Faculty of Health, these dissertations may have an impact on everyday life later on.

 

hirek.unideb.hu

