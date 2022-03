In the course of the five completed calls for proposals for the establishment of workers ‘accommodation so far, the government provided HUF 14.6 billion in support for the establishment of 44 workers’ accommodation and thus for the creation of about 6,000 places of work nationwide.

The building has been renovated into a workers’ hotel for 300 million forints, in which 27 rooms can accommodate 88 people.

