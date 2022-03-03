Two Hungarian factories offer jobs to those fleeing the war

Vajda-Papír offers almost 100 jobs and the Styl Clothing Factory in Szombathely 70 jobs for those fleeing Ukraine.

The company offers accommodation for singles for each of its factories, but they also help accommodate families. An interpreter helps non-Hungarian-speaking employees to integrate.

Attila Vajda announced it at the Vajda-Papír factory in Budapest

They offer 20 jobs for machine operators, machine adjusters, 10 for manual material handlers, 10 for manual packers and 10 for forklift driver jobs.

8 machine operators and 20 manual packers would be hired for the Székesfehérvár plant, and another 4 machine operators, 6 forklift drivers, 3 electrical maintenance, and also 3 machine maintenance jobs await the workers fleeing the fighting in Ukraine.

You can find out about job opportunities on the Vajda-Papír website. Vajda-Papír has been established as a family business for 22 years and employs about 650 people at the group level. In addition to sales in Hungary, the company’s hygienic paper products are delivered to more than 30 countries around the world, including Scandinavia, the Baltics, and Eastern and Central Europe.

Tibor Radics, the owner, and director of the Styl Clothing Factory in Szombathely, told MTI that the company would employ 60-70 people forced to flee Ukraine due to the war.

They would primarily need skilled seamstresses; they have the production order book, production area and production machines needed to employ an extra number of people, so they could provide work even for a longer period of time.

He added that applicants can be paid salaries in excess of their salary in Ukraine.

The director also informed him that he had contacted Csaba Hende, the Fidesz representative of the Szombathely constituency 1, who was immediately in favor of the initiative, as well as the Szombathely municipality, who also provided their support.

He indicated that they are looking for the best opportunity and accommodation together, and they also want to find a nursery, kindergarten, and school for the children if necessary.

Tibor Radics also said that after the coronavirus epidemic, production was reorganized, with more and more orders. Their group currently employs 240 people and achieved sales of HUF 1.6 billion last year.

MTI

Photo: Zsolt Czeglédi